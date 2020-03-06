The mother of two missing children made her first appearance in a Madison County Courtroom on Friday.
Lori Vallow Daybell was brought into her initial court hearing in Madison County.
Lori is charged with five counts, two of which are felonies.
Desertion, non-support of children under 18, resisting or obstructing officers, solicitation and contempt.
One of Lori’s attorney’s asked to reduce her five million dollar bond to $10,000 dollars or no more than $50,000 dollars, arguing Lori doesn’t have a criminal history and has been tried in the media.
The prosecution came back and argued that Lori is a flight risk, is related to three suspicious deaths and two children are still missing.
Ultimately the judge reduced Lori’s bond to one million dollars and says if she is released, she cannot leave the area, must make all court appearances and has to wear an ankle monitor.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin spoke with Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow’s grandfather after the hearing.
“I don’t have a problem with it. If they can put up $100 thousand dollars cash and afford to lose it, then Lori can afford to come out of jail. It doesn’t make any difference. All I want is the kids. Where are the kids? Bring the children forward,” says Larry Woodcock, Grandfather of Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 18th and 19th at the Madison County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.