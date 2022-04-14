Lori Vallow Daybell has been returned to the Madison County jail after she was released from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Vallow Daybell is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 19 at 1:00 p.m.
Earlier in the day, Chad Daybell is scheduled for a court hearing at 9:00 a.m.
His trial is scheduled to begin in January of 2023 in Ada County.
