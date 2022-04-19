Lori Vallow Daybell made her first court appearance in almost a year on Tuesday.
In court, she answered questions about her understanding of the charges which included the murder of her children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
To most, she answered with a simple, “yes.” But when it came time to enter a plea, she remained silent. A plea of ‘not guilty’ was entered for each charge by the judge on her behalf. After that, she was asked if she waived her right to a speedy trial to which one of her attorneys, Jim Archibald, said that she does not. That means her trial could begin as early as October.
But the day in court isn’t about the story of Chad and Lori. It’s the story of justice for J.J. and Tylee.
Kay and Larry Woodcock have made the trip from Louisiana to Idaho for over three years. The reason, their grandson J.J. Vallow and his sister Tylee Ryan.
“We didn’t ask for this,” explains Larry, “but I would never back down in my search for J.J. in the beginning. There was no way was not going to back down and now that we have discovered the facts of this case we know where J.J. is, we know where Tylee is, we know where Charles is, we know where Tammy is, we’re not leaving this we’re going to be here.”
They want people to remember what the true focus of this story should be. Two young lives and the others that were cut short.
"They were two beautiful and taken way, way too prematurely and were robbed of a life that they had a lot of life left to live and a lot of love to give and a lot of joy to bring,” says Kay.
They say J.J. was a smart kid and that the future was whatever he made of it. But that also brings up, as Larry puts it, the forever thought of what could’ve been.
“What did the future hold for J.J.,” asks Larry, “what was Tylee going to be like and to me that’s forever thoughts. It’s not just ‘do I remember everything J.J. did with me, of course I did. I can tell you some stories. But I can tell you right now what I have always visualized with him is what could’ve been. What could he accomplish? I think he could’ve been he could’ve been anything he chose to be.”
For the families, what could have been has to be good enough because two lives were cut short.
Larry and Kay say that they’ve been able to see the good out of this unspeakable tragedy. It’s brought their remaining family together and they’ve met children who suffer from autism that they met because of this case.
