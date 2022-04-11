The judge in the Lori Vallow Daybell case has decided on her ability to stand trial.
Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce issued a written order Monday morning saying that Daybell is fit to stand trial for murder and ordered that she be released from a Department of Health and Welfare facility. She's been undergoing treatment since June of 2021.
Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Joshua "J.J." Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell.
Chad and Lori Daybell's cases are set to be tried together in Ada County next January.
And a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 to determine if jurors will be taken to Fremont County from Ada County, or if the whole trial will be moved to Ada County.
