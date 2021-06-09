Lori Vallow Daybell is being transferred to a mental health facility.
Judge Steven Boyce signed the order last week to transfer the care of Daybell to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
She will undergo treatment to restore her mental competency.
In May, a Grand Jury indicted both Lori and Chad Daybell on multiple counts related to the deaths of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Lori’s lawyer filed paperwork stating that she was not mentally fit to stand trial or assist with her own defens.
The state has 90 days to restore Lori’s competency.
If that happens, her court case would continue.
If not, the state would then have another 180 days to treat Daybell.
