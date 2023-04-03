All eyes were on Boise Monday as day one of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial got underway.
She is facing multiple first-degree murder and conspiracy charges for the deaths of her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan and for the death of Tammy Daybell.
Because jury selection is ongoing, no members of the public or media were allowed in the main courtroom.
Judge Steven Boyce banned cameras in the courtroom for this case. Members of the media were in an overflow or viewing courtroom a few floors down where screens are set up to watch the proceedings. Officials have another viewing courtroom set up in the Madison County Courthouse as well. No audio, video or photographs are allowed inside the courtroom.
On Monday, there were around three dozen people in the courtroom, a handful of which were members of the public.
Monday was all about jury selection. Jurors were brought in in small groups for the voir dire process, where a potential juror’s qualifications are evaluated. Questionnaires went out last week and this is a follow up with some jurors on those questionnaires. The judge, prosecution and defense all get to ask questions.
On Monday, they asked jurors about things like time commitment, any prior knowledge of this case, any bias against Lori or anyone involved in the case, and any other potential conflicts.
More than a dozen jurors were dismissed Monday, most because of a hardship they would have by being on a jury for eight weeks.
The judge says a total of 18 jurors will be selected, 12 main jurors and six alternates.
A representative for the prosecutor's office says the court will select 42 jurors form the voir dire process and dismiss the rest. From there, the defense and prosecution will whittle it down to the 18 needed.
After questioning three groups of potential jurors on Monday, 17 out of 45 remain at the end of day one.
After a jury has been seated, opening arguments will begin. Court officials expect that will be this week.
The process resumes Tuesday morning.
