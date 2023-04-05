The court is one step closer to having a jury for the Lori Vallow Daybell trial as the jury selection process continued for the third day on Wednesday.
The goal is to get to 42 jurors then the prosecution and defense will narrow it down to 18 for trial - 12 main and 6 alternate.
According to East Idaho News, in Wednesday's groups of potential jurors, several were once again dismissed because of hardships, such as the time commitment or financial strain from missing work.
One woman who had five kids also said she didn't believe she could be fair or impartial seeing and hearing what happened to JJ and Tylee so she was excused.
Several others were excused because they had seen news coverage or heard enough about the case from others that the court feared a potential bias.
After three more groups were brought in for voir dire on Wednesday, the court ended day three with 39 of 42 needed jurors.
The selection process continues Thursday.
Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Monday, Apr. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.