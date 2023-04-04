The Lori Vallow Daybell trial continued in Ada County for the second day, once again focusing on jury selection.
The court will get to 42 jurors before dismissing the rest. From there, the defense and prosecution will narrow it down to the 18 needed for trial - 12 main jurors and 6 alternate.
The voir dire process was the same as Monday.
The court, prosecution and defense all ask potential jurors about things like time commitment, hardships they would face by serving, personal bias or other conflicts that would prevent them from serving.
Like Monday, several said their work would not pay them for the 8 weeks they could be on jury duty, creating a financial hardship. Others are primary caregivers for children or others and can't be away from those they care for.
Knowledge and media exposure to the case was also a main focus of questioning.
Finding a fair and impartial jury with no knowledge of the case is not an easy task.
There have been several potential jurors that say they've heard little to nothing about the case.
Others knew enough for a potential bias and were excused.
Outside the courthouse, there were people like Mykell Bair from Salt Lake City who has followed the case since the beginning.
"It's been years to get here. It's just pushed back and pushed back," she said. "It makes me happy that we're finally here because those kids can finally be laid to rest. And it makes me happy that she's getting what she deserves."
While Bair said she's glad to see Lori finally face what she hopes will be justice, Bair said she came to Boise for the kids.
"I can't stop thinking about JJ, I can't stop thinking about Tylee," she said. "Their smiles....people need to be advocating for them because they were killed and they were like the most precious kids ever. And I think someone needs to be out here for them."
At the end of day two, the court had 30 jurors out of the needed 42.
Jury selection continues again on Wednesday.
Once the jury has been chosen, opening arguments will begin.
