Lori Vallow-Daybell's Attorney Tells KPVI What's Next

The attorney for the mother of two missing children talks to KPVI.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin spoke with attorney Mark Means who represents Lori Vallow-Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell.
Lori’s children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow have been missing since September of last year.
On Friday Means was in court with Lori Vallow-Daybell for a bond reduction hearing at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg.
The judge did not reduce the one million dollar bond and Lori’s attorney tells KPVI what’s next.
“The current phase that we’re in now is the discovery where the documents and the records are being obtained. Obviously in a case like this, that is a rather large task to do and it’s currently ongoing. Following that, would be the preliminary hearing currently scheduled in July where the prosecution has an opportunity to present their case,” says Mark Means, Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell’s Attorney.
Means tells KPVI that he filed and served a subpoena on Madison County Sheriff’s Office and ‘Telmate,’ the company that Madison County uses to record and transfer inmate communications.
Means also tells KPVI that he’s been representing Chad Daybell for about two weeks now.
Lori Vallow-Daybell’s preliminary hearing is set for July 9th and 10th at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg.
