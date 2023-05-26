Lori Vallow Daybell's attorneys have filed a motion requesting a new trial.
In the filing, her attorneys claim the court and the prosecution misled the jury on their instructions for deliberations and confused them with evidence meant only to be demonstrative.
Her attorneys claim that in an interview with East Idaho News, Juror Number Eight mentions information in the case that was not presented at trial, claiming the jury used this additional information when considering their verdict.
Idaho law states a motion to vacate judgement and request a new trial must be done within 14 days of the verdict.
Vallow was convicted on May 12 of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder of Tylee Ryan, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder of J.J. Vallow, conspiracy to commit murder of Tammy Daybell, and grand theft.
