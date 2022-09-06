Lori Vallow's son has been arrested.
Colby Ryan, the son of Lori Vallow-Daybell is in jail after being arrested for alleged sex crimes.
According to court records, 26-year-old Ryan was booked into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona on Sunday on two counts of domestic violence sexual assault.
A probable cause statement shows a woman contacted Mesa Police on Friday to report an alleged crime.
She told officers Ryan had visited her two days earlier.
During the visit, she says the pair watched television together and Ryan pressured her to have sexual intercourse.
She told him to stop, but he proceeded to assault her.
Ryan is being held on a $10,000 dollar bail and is expected to appear in court this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.