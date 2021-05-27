Police in Chandler, Arizona have announced more charges against Lori Vallow Daybell.
On Thursday, the department said they have submitted conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges against Lori for the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.
Those charges have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further action. Chandler Police said the charges were submitted after coordination with authorities in Idaho.
Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori's brother, Alex Cox, at the couple's Chandler home in July 2019. Cox claimed it was self-defense but an investigation has been ongoing.
Prior to his death, Charles Vallow told Arizona authorities he feared for his life. He also tried to have Lori committed for a mental health evaluation but police determined she seemed normal.
Cox died in December 2019 of natural causes, according to an Arizona coroner's report.
This is the latest in several new charges filed against Lori and her husband Chad Daybell this week.
On Tuesday, the couple was indicted by a Grand Jury for multiple charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the deaths of Lori's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Lori is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Chad's late wife, Tammy Daybell.
Chad himself was charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder in Tammy's death.
However, Lori's trial will be delayed after another development in the case on Thursday.
Lori has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial.
The ruling from the judge came Thursday after an evaluation by a licensed clinical psychologist. Restorative treatment was recommended for Lori.
The state is contesting the findings of the evaluation.
For right now, that means all criminal proceedings against Lori are on hold. That goes for both the recent first-degree murder and conspiracy charges, as well as the previous concealment charges.
Idaho does not have an "insanity plea" but state law says a defendant must be able to understand their charges and court proceedings to assist in their own defense.
As of right now, Chad's case is not on hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.