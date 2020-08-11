Lori Vallow’s arraignment has been scheduled for the end of August.
According to court documents filed on Tuesday in Fremont county, her hearing has been set for Thursday, August 27 at 1:30 in front of 7th District Judge Dane H. Watkins, Jr.
In a surprising move last week, Vallow waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
She is facing two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal, alter, or destroy evidence.
Each felony count holds a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Vallow is still facing misdemeanor charges in Madison County of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to those charges and will be in court for a jury trial on January 25, 2021.
