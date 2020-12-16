Lori Vallow's attorney alleges 'prosecutorial misconduct' in new court documents

New court documents filed late Tuesday in the Lori Vallow Daybell case allege "prosecutorial misconduct." Lori Vallow currently faces charges surrounding the deaths of her two young children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow, through her attorney Mark Means, has filed a motion to disqualify the prosecutor -- Rob Wood -- from the case.
Means gives two reasons to support the claim of "prosecutorial misconduct." According to court documents: a new audio recording from October shows wood trying to "coerce, influence or intimidate" Vallow's sister Summer Shiflet who is a witness in the case. The second reason for the motion claims -- in another recording -- Wood tried to influence a second witness. This witness is Zulema Pastenes who was Alex Cox's wife. Cox is Vallow's late brother.
In the motion, the defense makes six allegations including that Wood acted unprofessionally and violated Vallow's rights by "witness tampering." Also, Vallow and her attorney are accusing Wood of concealing evidence in the case.
Means writes that further legal action may be taken against Mr. Wood as well as Madison and Fremont counties. He is requesting a hearing on the motion and Asks it be done in person, recorded and unsealed.
In the motion, Mr. Means says the defense will seek additional remedies which will be detailed during the hearing. He also claims the misconduct on Rob Wood's part supports the defendant's motion to extend time to dismiss the case thus allowing the defense time to collect and present new evidence.
To read the court documents in their entirety, please see attached PDF.
