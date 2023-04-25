Day 15 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial on Tuesday featured testimony from more of Lori's family members.
Lori's older sister Summer Shiflet took the stand.
She said she was not in contact with Lori when JJ and Tylee went missing. She learned they were missing in Dec. 2019 along with the rest of the world.
Summer spoke with Lori in February 2020 and Lori told her she knew where the kids were and they were safe. Summer believed her.
She said she felt she had been lied to and "my trust in my sister was broken."
After Lori was arrested, she asked Summer to call her.
That call took place on June 20, 2020 - just days after the kids were found buried in Chad Daybell's backyard. It was an emotional 11-minute call with Summer crying and angry and shouting in parts.
"Well we know they found Tylee in a pet cemetery and they found JJ buried in Chad's backyard," Summer said on the call. "Did you know they were there?"
To which Lori responded, "I can't talk about it."
Summer said "The kids were thrown away like garbage" and said "You went off to Hawaii and were dancing on the beach while your kids were in the ground?!"
Summer said she was in Hawaii and smiling and she got wedding photos, yet her children didn't even get a proper burial.
At one point during the call Lori said "You know me Summer."
"That's what I thought," Summer responds.
"You still do," Lori said.
"Lori, if you let this happen to them and put them in the ground like a piece of trash, I don't know you."
Summer tells Lori "We would have taken them. We would have taken care of them! I would have taken JJ and Tylee in a heartbeat and so would everyone else."
She screams at Lori that she cut her and her mother off for four months and never even told them the kids were missing or that Alex had died.
Lori told her what she told her son Colby Ryan in a different call: that "nobody understands."
"Nobody knows except you and the Lord?" Summer responds.
"Yeah, ask him," Lori tells her.
"I have and you know what? There is nothing in the scriptures that says hurting a child is okay. There is nothing in the scriptures that is godly about hurting a child! Nothing!"
While on the stand, Summer also described Alex and an accident he had when he was 16. She said she believes that changed him and said after that, most of his decisions he made seemed to be that of a teenager.
In the courtroom Tuesday were other family members, including Lori and Alex's uncle Rex Conner.
"That was brutal," he said of hearing the call between Summer and Lori. "I hadn't heard that call before. How Summer could sit up there and be as composed as she was and go through that again, I thought she was tremendous but that's just a rough call."
When asked what he thought about all the allegations against his niece and nephew, Conner said it's "tough."
"It's tough to know and love people that could do something that evil," he said. "I haven't found a way to deal with it yet."
Conner did say that all the support and love from those working the case, from communities, from strangers worldwide, has been "overwhelming."
"You know what's hit me more than anything - of course there's a lot of emotion as there was during that call - but I guess it's a sense of gratitude to see how many people are involved in trying to get justice for Tylee and JJ which is what we all want," he said. "And Tammy. And Charles. There's so many people and I know a lot of people it's their job but I think so many are going above and beyond just the 9 to 5 aspect of it. It's very gratifying."
FBI special agent Nick Ballance also finished his testimony on Tuesday, describing texts and phone calls between Chad, Lori and Alex on September 9 and September 23 - the days authorities believe the kids were killed.
They also talked about a 49 minute phone call between Chad and Lori the day before Tammy Daybell died.
