Lori Vallow Daybell will no longer face a jury in January.
Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling on Thursday regarding motions from her attorneys, requesting a delay in the trial and a pause in other proceedings.
The judge said until Lori's mental competency can be determined, the Court had "no other alternative" but to vacate the trial at this time.
In his order, he writes "Due to the legal issues raised by Counsel in their motions and during the hearing...pending further hearings relating to the competency of the Defendant, the Court hereby orders that this case be suspended until a determination of Mrs. Daybell's competency to stand trial can be determined."
The hearing Boyce refers to was on Wednesday and was closed to the public and most of the recent documents regarding Lori's health have been sealed.
But in court documents filed about 5 months ago, her attorneys referred to her mental health as "complex and extremely fragile" and her being hospitalized again was a possibility.
This new order means her trial - set for Jan. 9 in Ada County - will no longer happen. Nor will Lori appear in Thursday's motion hearing.
Chad Daybell however is set to attend Thursday's hearing, where his attorneys have filed a few motions to consider.
They are asking the judge to sever his and Lori's cases and for his trial to be postponed until at least Oct. 2023. His attorney are also asking the judge to reconsider his ruling on cameras in the courtroom and allow them in for the trial, as well as a livestream.
Chad and Lori have both pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Both are facing charges related to the deaths of Lori's two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan - as well as Chad's late wife, Tammy Daybell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.