Wednesday marks 18 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States that sparked the U.S.'s global war on terror.
Community members gathered in front of the Bannock County Courthouse in remembrance Wednesday morning to honor the fallen.
Among those in attendance were first responders from around the county, military members, the local POW-MIA, local government officials and more.
The American flag was risen, the national anthem sang, and the pledge of allegiance recited.
Commissioner Steve Brown also officially marked September 11 as "Patriots Day".
One of the most poignant moments came when a bell was rang several times for the victims of 9/11. 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Travis Smith, the Assistant Chief of Operations at the Pocatello Fire Department member and a military veteran, was one of the bell ringers.
He says it's hard to put into words what was going through his mind during Wednesday's ceremony.
"It's hard to really express that without emotion,” says Smith.
“Lost a lot of friends in this battle against terrorism. So just a lot of emotions."
Smith also added there's a "void in knowledge" about the long term psychological and physical impacts of mass casualty events on first responders.
"Something that other people can't experience is the conviction and devotion that first responders have to the public”, says Smith.
“And I think that's how you can kind of come to appreciate what those first responders were doing that day, is putting themselves and their families...after others. "
