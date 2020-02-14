It's Valentine’s Day and many hope their valentine this year will also be their forever person.
Well one local couple who've been together 61 years has some advice.
Marge and Terry Huntsman met in their early twenties on a blind date in 1958 and as Marge says, "the rest is history."
The couple is from Idaho Falls, but now lives in the Brookdale assisted living center in Chubbuck.
They have six children and over 30 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The Huntsmans say throughout their marriage, they took to heart the phrase "never go to bed angry”, always made sure to make time for themselves and surround themselves with great friends.
"Well we've gotten along considerably well I would say," says Terry.
"There's good times and bad times,” says Marge.
“We've faced the bad times together. You can let it break you apart or pull you closer together."
Another fun fact about Marge and Terry: right after getting engaged, the couple found out Terry had to go to basic training for the army.
So they had a quick wedding, then moved together to San Antonio, where they spent two years.
They say having only each other to rely on those first couple years made their marriage stronger.
