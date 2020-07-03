It's a great weekend to fill up at the pump.
Gas prices across Idaho in the last month are up around $0.18, with the statewide average at $2.32 and varying locally in Pocatello between $2.19 and $2.29.
This is still a big drop from last year when prices averaged at $2.95.
The recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the United States has stalled the price of oil temporarily, which has limited gas prices sky rocketing.
Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy said, "The largest trend here on where prices go for the next 6 weeks until Labor Day, well call it 7 to 8 weeks, is really Covid-19 and if the situation improves or does not."
Experts say gas prices this holiday weekend may be the lowest they have been since 2004.
