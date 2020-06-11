The real estate marking is seeing a surge as more states are reopening from COVID-19.
A recent study found that over 40% of buyers would rather spend $25,000 more than what they originally planned to find their dream home.
Most people say that price, location, and the neighborhood the house is located in are the top 3 things that they look for.
Record low mortgage rates are enticing buyers to keep the search going.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "It's kind of shifting into a really good time to buy and the demand in the last month as really gone up as states push to re-open,. I think it was really slow for a while with the shelter and stay at home orders it's really hard for people to go out and look at homes."
Other factors such as the size and layout of the home were important to buyers as well.
Here's a link to the full study: https://lombardohomes.com/home-buying-must-haves-2020/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.