Macy's is hiring seasonal workers, including 84 positions in Idaho.
According to a news release, the company is looking to fill various positions in its stores, call centers and distribution centers.
Macy's will be holding a national holiday hiring event on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Prior to the hiring event, those interested in a job are encouraged to submit applications online through Macy's website to get a response via email.
This year, the company will conduct all interviews by phone.
According to the company, many applicants receive an offer the same day they apply.
More information can be found at macysjobs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.