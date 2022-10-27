People living in Madison County will be getting a big bump in their Internet speeds.
On Thursday, USDA Rural Development announced that the department will provide $2.1 million to extend high-speed Internet access to people in Madison County.
Columbine Telephone Company will receive the grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect residents, businesses, and agricultural operations.
The project is part of the third round of the government’s ReConnect program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.