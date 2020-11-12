Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Rain showers early then turning windy with snow for the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow tapering off this evening. Partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.