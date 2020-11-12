Starting Tuesday, Nov. 17, Madison Memorial Hospital will begin administering a newly-released COVID-19 treatment.
The treatment is called bamlanivimab. The Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency use authorization for the treatment earlier on Monday.
Madison Memorial will be one of the first medical facilities in the nation to implement the new antibody treatment.
According to information from Madison Memorial, the treatment has been approved to treat mild or moderate COVID-19 cases in patients 12 years of age and older. It’s intended for high-risk patients at the onset of the virus.
The procedure involves a one-time intravenous infusion and the goal is to stop the virus from progressing.
It is not intended for patients who are already hospitalized or require oxygen because of COVID-19. Rather, its purpose is to stop other high-risk patients from reaching that stage.
“We’re excited to be receiving a number of these bamlanivimab treatment kits,” said Dorsie Sullenger, Pharmacy Director at Madison Memorial. “Monoclonal antibodies, which we refer to as ‘mAbs,’ have been shown to be quite effective, especially when given early enough in the infection of the patient.”
Madison Memorial has set up a facility inside its Rexburg clinic to be able to administer the treatments, which will be done by trained infusion therapists.
Patients who receive the treatment will be selected by local medical providers and Madison Memorial staff.
“For a mid-sized regional healthcare facility, Madison Memorial once again has shown that state-of-the-art care is available right here, in our own community, right now,” said Dr. Clay Prince, CMO at Madison Memorial. “From the FDA’s emergency release on Monday, to deployment and implementation here in Madison County only a week later, the hospital’s response has been both immediate and impressive.”
