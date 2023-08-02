September is suicide awareness month.
Maggie Mann, the Director for Southeast Idaho District Health recently spoke to the Pocatello Rotary Club about suicide prevention.
She talked about the scope of the problem and the role we can play along with warning signs and resources available to the community.
She says between 2017 and 2021, 132 children ages 10 to 18 died by suicide in Idaho.
Firearms were the most used method in Idaho between 2017 and 2021.
"So it's really, really important that we start to normalize talking about behavioral health issues and make it safe and okay for someone to say, hey I'm kind of struggling here and I need help and then being prepared to respond to that with knowledge about what their resources are and what appropriate steps are if someone does share something like that with you," says Maggie Mann, Director for Southeast Idaho District Health.
The national suicide prevention hotline number is 988.
