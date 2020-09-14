Look!
Up in the sky!
It's a bird!
It's a plane!
No that wasn't Superman flying around today, it was the B-25 Mitchell Bomber known as 'Maid in the Shade'.
The historic World War 2 plane landed at Pocatello Regional Airport Monday morning as it finishes its tour before heading back to Mesa, Arizona.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad welcomed the plane and its crew in a ceremony honoring them.
Mayor Blad had this to say after touring the World War 2 bomber plane.
"Absolutely incredible to be standing by a piece of equipment that actually flew in that war and saw combat experience."
After seeing the battlefields of the European theater this plane had many different lives after as a training aircraft and even a plane to spray fire ants.
After 28 years of restoration efforts from the Commemorative Air Force, it now gets to fly into different cities throughout the country.
Bob Taylor, Crew Chief of 'Maid in the shade', had this to say about the welcoming party.
"It is a pleasure to be here in Pocatello. It was a fantastic welcoming party we had here."
The aircraft will be at the airport for the next week offering tours and for those that purchase them, flights this weekend.
Alan Evans, Airport Manager of the Pocatello Regional Airport, had this to say about the rare opportunity to see living history.
"Just like to welcome everyone to come out and take a look at this wonderful aircraft. They don't come around often, so take the opportunity while it's here."
To find out more information for tours and flights, click here.
For information on the B-25 Mitchell Bomber, click here.
