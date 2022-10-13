Pocatello Animal Services and Phil Meador Subaru are partnering up to Make a Dog's Day.
The event encourages everyone to do something special for their dog and to adopt a dog from the shelter. This is the 4th year Subaru has hosted the event. This year's event will be October 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Phil Meador Subaru dealership on Yellowstone Avenue.
Adoptable animals will be on site with discounted adoption fees thanks to the dealership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.