The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:
On Thursday, October 31,2019, at 2:57 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a one vehicle fatality crash southbound I15 at milepost 74, near Pocatello. Kaden Bowman, 19, of Malad was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup. Bowman's vehicle went off the left shoulder, into the median and rolled. Bowman was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. Bowman was not wearing his seatbelt.
The left northbound lane was blocked for about 1.5 hours for the investigation. Next of kin has been notified.
