Man accused of stabbing Pocatello woman arraigned in court

The man accused of stabbing a Pocatello woman over the weekend was arraigned today.
The man, 29 year-old Steven Skyler Drain, was arraigned over video call this afternoon.
He is charged with felony aggravated battery with the enhancement of a deadly weapon. Drain could face up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 dollar fine. It is 15 years for the aggravated battery charge and the enhancement of a deadly weapon adds an additional 15 years.
Judge Evans set bond at $250,000 to which, Drain asked if it could be lowered.
The judge kept the bond at that amount saying, "The need to protect society is the overriding concern of the court."
The judge also signed a no contact order for the victim.
Drain's preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 28, 2019.
Background details:
Police say Drain attacked a woman on Saturday at her home on South 8th Avenue near Idaho State University.
She suffered multiple knife wounds to the face and head, and is currently in a Salt Lake City hospital where she is awake and talking. The police, and the court, are not currently releasing the woman's name for her protection.
Police found Drain barricaded in the bathroom of a family member’s home on Zener Street early Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.