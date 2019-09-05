The following is a news release from Wyoming's Teton County Sheriff's Office:
On Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 12:30 PM a home health care worker reported finding a deceased adult female in a home. The female appeared to have a suspicious injury. The worker left the home and called 911. Deputies entered the home, in the Hoback area of Teton County, and verified the female was deceased and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. The body of an adult male was found near the female victim. The male also appeared to have suffered a traumatic injury. A handgun was recovered near the body of the male.
Teton County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Teton County Coroner’s Office are still on scene conducting their investigation. Investigators from Wyoming DCI are assisting.
There is no suspected danger to area residents and no outstanding suspects are being sought at this time.
More information will be released after next of kin have been notified.
