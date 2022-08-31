One man is dead and one man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Chubbuck Tuesday night.
According to Chubbuck Police, officers were called to the Extended Stay Pocatello Motel on West Burnside Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found one man had been shot, he died at the scene.
Wednesday morning, police arrested 31-year-old Teshombee Qamayne Lang on a charge of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. In addition, Lang had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Lang is currently in the Bannock County Jail.
More information about the victim may be released on Thursday.
