The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office:
This evening, at approximately 1900 hours, Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies in Ammon responded to a residence in the 1500 block of S. Falcon Dr. to attempt to locate a wanted subject, Corey Kent, on a Felony Warrant for Stalking. Through investigation, Deputies had information the suspect may be armed and was refusing to come out.
A perimeter was set around the location and nearby residents were moved away and outside of the area in question while more Deputies and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office SWAT units were dispatched to the scene. Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls Fire, and Ammon Fire also responded to the scene to assist with perimeter safety preparedness.
Deputies attempted to negotiate with Kent who was not cooperating and refusing to come to the door. Eventually a search warrant was obtained for the residence and Deputies were able to force entry inside. Ultimately, after continued refusal to come out, SWAT Team Deputies utilized tear gas and a K-9 to locate Kent hiding in a bathroom. Kent was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the Felony Warrant and new charges of Disturbing the Peace and Resisting and Obstructing.
There were no other occupants inside the residence and no injuries to Deputies or Mr. Kent. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office thanks the neighboring residents for their patience in this situation.
There were no firearms recovered during a search of the residence and more than a dozen residents were displaced during this 4 hour event.
