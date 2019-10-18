Weather Alert

...FRIDAY'S WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... WINDS ARE STILL BREEZY ACROSS THE AREA, PARTICULARLY THE ARCO DESERT WHERE WINDS ARE STILL MEETING WIND ADVISORY CRITERIA. EXPECT WINDS TO GO BELOW WIND ADVISORY CRITERIA BY 7 TO 8 PM. WINDS WILL REALLY STARTING BACKING OFF BETWEEN 9 PM AND MIDNIGHT. WINDS WILL START INCREASING AGAIN BY 9 AM TOMORROW MORNING AND START REACHING WIND CRITERIA BY NOON FOR MULTIPLE LOCATIONS. &&