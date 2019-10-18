From Idaho Falls Police Department news release:
On October 18, shortly after 2:00 p.m., the Idaho Falls Police Department received a report than a man with a knife had threatened a child in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue before fleeing. Idaho Falls Police Officers quickly located the suspect and he is now in custody.
According to witnesses, a 10-year-old female child was playing in the front yard of a residence in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue when a male walking near the residence turned and aggressed the child with a knife in hand. The child ran inside the residence and alerted a parent, who looked outside and saw the male with the knife who then fled on foot. The parent lost sight of the male and called the police.
Idaho Falls Police Officers immediately flooded the area to locate the suspect. A perimeter was established around the area as a dozen officers spoke with witnesses and searched roadways, alleys and backyards. At 2:10 p.m. an Idaho Falls Police Officer located the suspect hiding in an alley in the area and took him into custody. The suspect has been identified as Johnny Martinez, a 36-year-old male resident of Idaho Falls. Martinez was arrested for Aggravated Assault and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
No injuries were reported in connection to this incident, and police do not believe there is any further threat to the public.
While this incident did not occur at A.H. Bush Elementary, Due to the proximity of the incident the school was asked to place the school in “lock out” status as a precaution while the male was located. The lock out status at A.H. Bush Elementary has since been lifted. The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank School District 91 for their responsiveness as we responded to this incident.
