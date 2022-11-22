Police have arrested a man after they say he tried to steal a trailer.
Tuesday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Kit Lane in Ammon for the report of a stolen trailer. A man in a white Jeep hooked up to a trailer and drove away. The owner of the trailer followed the Jeep and guided deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road.
Police detained the driver, 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran. After a search of Cruz-Beltran’s vehicle, police found 15 suspected Fentanyl pills, two grams of Methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Cruz-Beltran was book into jail for Grand Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Fentanyl, all felonies. He was also booked for misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.