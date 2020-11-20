An Eastern Idaho man is in jail after robbing a Walgreens pharmacy.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Gary Holdaway walked into Walgreens at 17th and Holmes in Idaho Falls. He walked up to the pharmacy counter and demanded prescription narcotics.
The Idaho Falls Police Department said Holdaway threatened to kill the employee and others in the store. He was given the items and fled.
After a short pursuit by police, Holdaway crashed his Chevrolet Blazer into a fence and power pole.
Holdaway then forced his way into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside.
Officers surrounded the house and Holdaway eventually came out and “engaged with officers”, according to IFPD.
And Idaho State Police trooper attempted to tase holdaway but it didn’t work. Holdaway then charged an Idaho Falls Police Officer.
The officer was injured in the struggle but police said the officer will be okay.
Holdaway was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and then taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
He is facing multiple charges, including robbery, petit theft, felony eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting and obstructing.
A knife was found inside Holdaway’s vehicle. According to law enforcement, the substances Holdaway took in the robbery were found in his car, the home he barricaded inside of and on his person.
The investigation is still ongoing and IFPD said additional charges may be added.
