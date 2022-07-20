A 52-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police noticed that he was driving distracted and found drugs in his vehicle.
Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a vehicle driving on Ammon Road with no license plates. The deputy also saw the driver, Richard Corey Fox, glancing up and down at a cell phone and stopping abruptly while approaching a red light. A traffic stop was initiated and a K9 officer arrived and as the dog walked around the vehicle, it indicated that drugs were present. Searching the vehicle, police found 27 grams of Methamphetamine and five grams of THC wax.
Fox was taken to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on a Felony charge of Possession of Methamphetamine and a Misdemeanor charge of Possession of Marijuana.
