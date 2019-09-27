From an Idaho Falls Police Department news release:
On Monday, September 23, shortly after 9:00 a.m. Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a business park at 685 S Woodruff Ave to investigate a disturbance. The caller advised that a male was screaming loudly and acting irrationally scaring other tenants.
Officers arrived and could hear continued screaming and laughing and located a male, later identified as Cody Adams, in a back office. Adams was standing in the room next to a table with his back to the doorway and appeared to be hiding something in front of him. Due to this behavior an officer asked Adams to turn to face them and to step away from the table. As Adams was doing so, officers were able to see a syringe on the table in plain view. The syringe was filled with a dark liquid which was consistent with heroin, and was located next to additional items consistent with drug paraphernalia and illegal substances. The substances in the syringe and on the additional items tested positive for heroin with a combined total weight of 4.1 grams.
Adams was arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
