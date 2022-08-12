There’s been a break in the case of multiple vehicle burglaries over the past few weeks at boat ramps in Swan Valley.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that they had arrested 38-year-old Justin William Hurzeler in connection with the crimes.
Deputies were alerted when a stolen credit card was being used at the Swan Valley General Store.
They talked with Hurzeler who admitted to being involved with the vehicle burglaries.
Hurzeler was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on multiple Felonies relating to Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, Fraudulent Use of a Financial Transaction Device, and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Mr. Hurzeler was also booked for Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
This case is still under investigation and further potential charges relating to other Vehicle Burglary incidents are pending.
