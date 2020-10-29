The man charged with the death of Stephanie Eldredge in 2007 has pleaded guilty.
Eldredge went missing in August 2007. Her body was found three years later in the Idaho Falls foothills.
In March 2019, Kenneth Ryan Jones was arrested and charged with her death.
Jones is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, one felony count for destroying or concealing evidence and a misdemeanor for resisting or obstructing officers.
According to Bonneville County court officials, Jones changed his plea to guilty in a court hearing Thursday afternoon as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Court documents show a sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for January 2021.
In 2009, Jones was in the Bonneville County Jail on unrelated charges. Among other evidence presented in the case was a statement from Jones’ cellmate at the time who claimed Jones had confessed to killing Eldredge. It also cites several discrepancies in various testimony Jones gave to police throughout the case.
In 2017, investigators with the Idaho Falls Police Department took another look at the Eldredge case with “fresh eyes.”
Sgt. Jessica Marley believed with enough time and focus, the case could be solved. So the department allowed Marley to focus solely on Eldredge’s death.
IFPD also collaborated with Cold Justice – a true-crime television series. Cold Justice provided additional resources and equipment, including financial support for modern forensic testing on evidence in the case.
In 2018, the case was handed over to the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney. Jones would be arrested and charged the following year.
