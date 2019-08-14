Man Charged in Pocatello Shooting Appears in Court

In late July Pocatello police arrested a man on charges related to the shooting of two people in an alleyway. Today, that man appeared in court for his preliminary hearing.
On July 30, police charged Steven Holmes with two felony counts of aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of Erika and Damian Farnsworth.
On July 31, a judge set Holmes' bond at $500,000.
This morning, Holmes appeared in court for his preliminary hearing. However, prosecutors representing the state asked for a continuance and the defendant agreed.
Holmes will reappear in court in two weeks.
