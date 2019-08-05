From Blackfoot Police Department news release:
On August 3, 2019 at about 6:30 pm, Blackfoot Police responded to a 911-Domestic Disturbance near the 400 block of S. Meridian Street in Blackfoot Idaho.
Upon arriving on scene, Police witnessed a male subject later identified as 27 year old KC J. Coffey physically battering the female victim.
Coffey was immediately detained pending further investigation. Upon completion of interviews of those involved, police learned that Coffey had forced entry into the female victim’s residence and allegedly strangled the victim to near unconsciousness. The victim then fled the residence to a nearby neighbor where police were called.
Coffey is being held at the Bingham County Jail on charges of: Attempted Strangulation-felony (IDC 18-923), Malicious Injury to Property (IDC 18-7001) and Resisting or Obstructing a Police Officer (IDC 18-705). Bail for Coffey was set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.