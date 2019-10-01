From Idaho Falls Fire Department news release:
On October 1, 2019 at 12:07 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to 1440 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls for a report of a traumatic injury at the Snake River RV Park and Campground.
The reporting person told Idaho Falls Emergency Dispatch that a 71-year-old male was jacking up a 5th wheel camper when the camper fell on top of the male, trapping him underneath.
Bystanders were able to jack the camper up and pull the individual out while first responders were in route. The bystanders then began CPR until the Idaho Falls Police and Fire Departments arrived and took over life-saving measures.
The male succumbed to his injuries on scene. The family has been notified.
The male is from eastern Idaho, but his exact place of residence is unknown at this time. He was residing in the 5th wheel at the time of the incident.
