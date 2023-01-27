Around 12:45 Friday afternoon, Pocatello Police were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Center Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suspect who brandished a weapon.
Shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
No officers were injured during the incident.
This is being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force lead by the Idaho Falls Police Department. Pocatello Police will also conduct an internal review of the shooting.
