On 20 February 2021, the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an avalanche in the area of Sherman Peak.
At least one individual had been trapped by the avalanche and was suspected to be buried.
Search and Rescue units from Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin County responded to the area. It was verified that one individual had been buried from the avalanche.
Other riders on snow machines were in the area and began to conduct a search using a search line with snow probes.
Searchers were eventually able to locate the victim buried under a large amount of snow.
The victim had succumbed to injuries and was deceased when located.
Searchers were able to retrieve the victim’s body and transport it off the mountain.
The victim was identified as 48-year-old old Allen Foss. He was from Preston, Idaho.
The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office would like to emphasis that back-country conditions are extremely dangerous at this time.
