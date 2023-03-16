A man is in custody after a standoff with police Wednesday night
Pocatello Police Department tells KPVI that around 6:30 p.m. a Pocatello police officer observed a 45-year-old man known to have warrants.
The officer tried to arrest the man and he fled into an apartment on East Center Street.
The apartment did not belong to him and he barricaded himself in the bathroom.
Negotiations began and the Pocatello Swat Team was called out.
After the swat team arrived, they were able to take him into custody without further incident.
Police have not yet released his name.
He was booked into the Bannock County Jail.
