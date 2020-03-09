The local man at the center of a six-hour standoff has pleaded guilty to two charges.
On June 8, Brandon Straitiff got into a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend in a trailer park on the 4000 block of Opal in Pocatello.
When neighbors tried to intervene, police say Straitiff drew a gun and fired at them.
He drove away and hid in another trailer park on South 5th Avenue, surrendering to police six hours later after a SWAT team was called in.
Monday, Straitiff called what he did a "mistake" and pleaded guilty to two counts of felony Aggravated Assault. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 dollar fine.
Straitiff was originally charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault. A deadly weapon enhancement was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Straitiff also plead guilty to felony Battery on a Correctional Officer, which happened in September 2018. That carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Sentencing is set for May 4 in the Bannock County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.