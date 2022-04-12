Man Killed in Collision in Twin Falls County

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 3:40 P.M., on N. 2500 East at E. 3700 North in Twin Falls County.
A 77-year-old man from Rogerson driving a Dodge D-Series pickup truck was northbound on 2500 E. A 54-year-old woman from Twin Falls driving a Chevrolet suburban was eastbound on 3700 N. The Dodge failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection of N 2500 E and E 3700 N and was struck on the driver side by the Chevrolet suburban. The Dodge truck appears to have rolled and struck a telephone pole.
The driver of the pickup was not wearing his seat-belt and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the suburban was wearing her seat-belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police
