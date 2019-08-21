The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 7:35 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, fatality crash, westbound US20 at milepost 337, near Rexburg in Madison County.
Grant O. Hunsaker, 31, of Rigby, was driving westbound on US20 in a 2010 Chevy Equinox. The vehicle left the roadway, veered into the median, and collided with the cement pillar of the Salem Road overpass. Mr. Hunsaker was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.
Next of kin has been notified.
The westbound lanes were blocked for 2 hours.
