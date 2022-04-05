A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday after police say he ran over his wife in the parking structure at the Salt LakeCity International Airport, killing her.
KSL reports that police say the incident happened as the couple had returned home from vacation.
38-year-old Shawn Christopher Sturgeon was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of automobile homicide and DUI.
It happened on the second level of the short-term parking garage at the airport just after 2:30 p.m.
29-year-old Charlotte Sturgeon was hit by the SUV driven by her husband.
