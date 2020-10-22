A Utah man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for digging in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery in Yellowstone National Park.
Rodrick Dow Craythorn is charged with one count excavating or trafficking in archeological resources and one count depredation to U.S. property.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, between Oct. 1, 2019 and May 24, 2020, Craythorn was found digging in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery. He was reportedly looking for Forrest Fenn’s treasure.
Fenn was an art dealer and author from Santa Fe who hid a treasure chest somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. The chest was said to contain gold, rare coins, jewelry and gemstones. Treasure hunters used clues from a book Fenn had written to try and find the treasure, resulting in a decade-long search.
The chest was eventually found in Wyoming in June 2020. Fenn passed away a few months later.
That same treasure is what authorities say Craythorn was digging for in Yellowstone.
On Thursday, Craythorn made his initial appearance in Federal Court where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.
A trial is currently set for Dec. 14, 2020 in U.S. District Court in Wyoming.
Craythorn, 52, is from Syracuse, Utah.
