An Idaho man who was the subject of a viral vigilante sex sting operation is now facing federal prison time.
According to East Idaho News, Desmond Shae Borzymowski was arrested for felony for enticing a child over the internet.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge, posted bail and was released from jail to await trial scheduled for July of last year.
On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indictment came down for Borzymowski, charging him with federal attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
He has not been convicted yet but if convicted, Borzymowski could be ordered to spend 10 years to life in prison and or pay up to a $250,000 fine.
There are no scheduled court dates in the new federal case.
